Sunny with smoke

Local Forecast

Dry and warmer weather with high pressure working back across the region. A bit of a breeze for Friday and Saturday, with more smoke and haze drifting back in. This ridge of high pressure, will shift our upper level winds to the west, in turn, grabbing more of this smoke from fires burning in California and Oregon.

Friday, sunny and hazy with highs near 80°. Winds 10-15 MPH.

Saturday, more smoke and haze with highs into the mid 80's. Winds 10-15 MPH.

Sunday, highs into the mid 80's with smoke and haze.

Monday, sunny with highs into the mid 80's, gusty afternoon and evening winds.