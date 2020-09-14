Unhealthy Haze building up

Local Forecast
AN AIR POLLUTION CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY...
Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for
sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,
Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of Idaho. Air quality is
expected to fluctuate between UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and
UNHEALTHY for all. This advisory will remain in effect until air
quality has significantly improved.
Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or
smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous
activity and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged or
strenuous activity outdoors. An increase in symptoms of asthma
and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is
appreciated.
