Unhealthy Haze building up

Local Forecast

AN AIR POLLUTION CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY... Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of Idaho. Air quality is expected to fluctuate between UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and UNHEALTHY for all. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous activity and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is appreciated.