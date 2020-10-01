Warm Fall days, Smoke moving in from the west

Local Forecast

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue its slow slide south this Friday and Saturday. We'll still see above average high temperatures with crisp overnight lows into the 30's. Smoke and haze will push in from the fires burning in California this weekend. For Friday a system is moving through Montana and eastern Wyoming. This system will send some clouds in our direction, giving us a partly cloudy forecast. Highs for Friday will reach into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Winds will be around 10 MPH. For Saturday and Sunday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.