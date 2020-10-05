Above Average Temps, More Smoke and Hazy Skies

Local Forecast

High pressure over the region, will keep temperatures above average. Humidly levels are also staying dry for start of the workweek. Smoke continues to filter into the region, with brown hazy skies in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. For Tuesday, we'll see highs into the mid to upper 70's. Afternoon winds will be around 10 MPH. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 30's. Wednesday, hazy with highs around 80° with light winds. By this weekend, we'll see a pattern shift, with cooler and wet conditions.