Hazy and Warm for Wednesday

Local Forecast

Our ridge of high pressure will begin to shift east, allowing for even warmer temperatures and smoke being pushed in from the west. By this Saturday evening, an area of low pressure will push in scattered showers, gusty winds and dropping temperatures for Sunday and Monday. Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures hitting the upper 70's to lower 80's. Winds around 5-10 MPH, with gusts around 15 MPH. Friday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 70's, under mostly sunny skies. Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with showers later in the day and overnight into Sunday.