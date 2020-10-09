Cold Front Arrives Saturday Afternoon and Evening

Local Forecast

A cold front pushes through for Saturday, with increasing clouds, gusty winds and scattered showers late into Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday afternoon. Highs for Saturday will still get into the 70's before the front passes through. Sunday, cool and windy with partly cloudy skies, chance of snow and rain showers. Expect 2 to 6 inches of snow above 8,000 feet. Snow levels will drop to 5 to 6 thousand feet late Saturday night. Monday, another chance of showers passes through the region.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT

SUNDAY…

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.