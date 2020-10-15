Mild temperatures with freezing overnight lows

Local Forecast

Winds will pick-up for Friday afternoon, as another frontal system slides down the jet-stream. We'll have a slight chance of showers this weekend with more gusty winds throughout Idaho and Wyoming. Highs for Friday will get into the upper 50's and lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be in the 10 to 20 MPH range in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. A high into the lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Windy, with a south southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, windy with A slight chance of showers. Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.