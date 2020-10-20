A couple of cold fronts on their way

Local Forecast

A cold front is on the way for Wednesday, with gusty winds, a few snow and rain showers, and dropping temperatures for the later-half of the week. A second cold front arrives late Friday, with even colder temperatures expected for this weekend and Monday. It will be cold enough Saturday morning to see some snow in the lower elevations. Highs for Sunday and Monday will only reach into the upper 20's to lower 30's, with overnight lows into the single digits.

Wednesday, gusty winds with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance of rain and snow, with highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a few showers in far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

WEDNESDAY…