Dropping temps, chance of snow this weekend

Local Forecast

A vigorous cold front is exiting the region tonight, with calming winds and colder temperatures for Thursday. We'll see a few isolated snow and rain showers tonight, mostly in the mountains near the Montana state line. Clearing skies for Thursday, with our next storm arriving Friday night. Highs for Thursday will reach into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Friday, will see increasing clouds with highs into the mid 40's. Friday night, A chance of snow showers after midnight, with lows into the 30's. On Saturday, we'll look for scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the mid 30's, along with gusty winds. Sunday, the storm clears with highs only into the upper 20's to lower 30's.