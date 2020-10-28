High pressure over the west warming us up

Local Forecast

High pressure working into the western states will deliver seasonal temperatures with mainly sunny skies for Thursday. A cold front moving through northern Idaho and Montana will bring us some winds, with a slight drop in the temperatures for Saturday.

Overnight lows will get back into the upper teens and low 20's for Thursday morning.

For Thursday afternoon, look for highs into the lower to mid 50's. SW winds around 5-10 MPH, with mainly sunny skies.

Friday, sunny with highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's. Sunny, with a high near 59. SW winds 10-15 MPH.

Saturday, Slightly cooler with highs into the lower 50's with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, sunny with highs into the upper 50's.