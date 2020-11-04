Warm before the storm

Local Forecast

Warm, dry and breezy, under the influence of high pressure for Thursday. Overnight lows back into the upper 20's to lower 30's for the Snake River Plain. Mostly sunny for Thursday as highs will hit the upper 60's to lower 70's. West winds 10-15 MPH. Winds will pick up for Friday, with highs still into the 60's. Look for Friday winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A deep storm system moves in for this weekend, with scattered snow and rain showers. Saturday, we'll have scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop into Sunday, leading to snow showers and gusty winds. After the storm passes, we'll have freezing high temperatures well into next week.