Convergence zone in upper valley Wednesday evening, cold Thanksgiving day

Local Forecast

A cold front is making its way east into Wyoming for Wednesday night. With the winds from the north, we'll see a upper Snake River Plain convergence zone forming. We'll see another couple of inches in snowfall in the upper valley, Steady light snow is expected.

The snow should clear by Thursday morning, with cold temperatures throughout the day. Highs for Thanksgiving will only get into the lower 30's. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with lighter winds.

For Friday and this Saturday, we'll stay cold, with highs into the lower 30's. High pressure over the western states will deliver sunny skies with warmer temperatures closer to 40°, for Sunday.

Another storm system arrives late Monday with a risk of more snow.

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

235 PM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-

Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall

SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF

THE SNAKE PLAIN THROUGH THE EVENING…

A band of snow is expected to develop late this afternoon across

the northern portion of the Snake Plain, and sag south through the

Interstate 15 corridor through the evening. Snow amounts could

range from one-half inch near Pocatello up to 1 to 2 inches

between Mud Lake and St. Anthony.

Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should

be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced

visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of

extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to

reach your destination.