Convergence zone in upper valley Wednesday evening, cold Thanksgiving day
A cold front is making its way east into Wyoming for Wednesday night. With the winds from the north, we'll see a upper Snake River Plain convergence zone forming. We'll see another couple of inches in snowfall in the upper valley, Steady light snow is expected.
The snow should clear by Thursday morning, with cold temperatures throughout the day. Highs for Thanksgiving will only get into the lower 30's. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with lighter winds.
For Friday and this Saturday, we'll stay cold, with highs into the lower 30's. High pressure over the western states will deliver sunny skies with warmer temperatures closer to 40°, for Sunday.
Another storm system arrives late Monday with a risk of more snow.
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
235 PM MST Wed Nov 25 2020
Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-
Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall
SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF
THE SNAKE PLAIN THROUGH THE EVENING…
A band of snow is expected to develop late this afternoon across
the northern portion of the Snake Plain, and sag south through the
Interstate 15 corridor through the evening. Snow amounts could
range from one-half inch near Pocatello up to 1 to 2 inches
between Mud Lake and St. Anthony.
Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should
be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced
visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of
extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to
reach your destination.
