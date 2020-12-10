Slight chance of snow Friday, more snow showers Saturday

Local Forecast

An active weather pattern moves into the region starting Friday and well into this weekend. There will be a slight chance of snow for Friday, with most of the snow favoring locations close to the Wyoming border. Scattered snow showers on Saturday and Sunday, could deliver 1-2" of new snowfall to the Snake River Plain. This active pattern will be with us well into the workweek, with passing hits of snow and occasional gusty winds.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain. Highs into the lower 30's with winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday, scattered snow showers and gusty winds. 1-2" of new snowfall possible for areas of the Snake River Plain. Highs into the upper 20's to lower 30's.

Sunday, Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and highs around 30 degrees.