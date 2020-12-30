Scattered snow showers Wednesday evening and Thursday, more this weekend

Local Forecast

Look for scattered snow showers, light winds through Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a cold front swings in from the west. Another storm system arrives Saturday into Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures. The Sunday system will deliver warmer temps, leading to a rain snow mix for the Snake River Plain.

Overnight lows in the Snake River Plain will be into the mid teens and lower 20's, with scattered snow showers.

Thursday, cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 25° in the Snake River Plain. Winds 5-10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid 20's.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°.

Sunday, snow and rain showers, with winds increasing, highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service Missoula MT

Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY…

inches expected in the valleys around Salmon. 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.