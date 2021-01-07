Areas of fog, Chance of snow Friday night

Local Forecast

We'll still have some areas of snowfall Thursday night. With dropping overnight lows, the snow we did see earlier and light winds, we'll see areas of freezing fog. Another storm system moves in from the west for Friday night, with a chance of snow early Saturday.

Friday, areas of freezing fog in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high near 32°, with increasing clouds in the evening. Friday night, chance of snow showers with cloudy skies. Low temperatures into the upper teens.

Saturday, chance of snow in the morning with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs into the upper 20's.

Sunday, Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon, with highs into the mid to lower 20's.