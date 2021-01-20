Chance of snow for Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure is moving through the Great Basin over Nevada and southern Idaho. We'll see a chance of snow late Thursday into Friday and some wrap around snow showers for Saturday. Most of the snow for Friday and Saturday will be focused into the southern highlands and SE mountains of Idaho and northern Utah.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 30's, chance of snow later in the day into the evening. Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 20's with a chance of snow.