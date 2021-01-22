Scattered snow showers Friday night and Saturday

Local Forecast

A storm moving through Utah and Nevada will continue to push in snow and rain showers. Most of the wet weather moves through Utah, with some snow working into the Snake River Plain. We could also see heavier snow showers for Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake Counties late Friday into Saturday.

Tonight, areas of freezing fog with a slight chance of snow from that fog. Scattered snow showers, mostly in the SE Idaho highlands. Low temperature around 20° for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, areas of freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a slight chance of snow. A high near 30°, with north wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy with areas of freezing fog, a slight chance of snow from that fog, with highs into the mid 20's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…