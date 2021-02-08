Slight chance of Mountain snow, dropping temps this week, more snow on the way

Local Forecast

Light snow in the mountains, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the the Snake River Plain. Winds for Tuesday will be into the 10-15 MPH range, with highs into the lower to mid 30's. We'll start to see some stormy weather roll in from the west this week, as we also pull in cold air from the north. Looking for more wind on Wednesday and this Thursday as we see some snow in Utah and extreme SE Idaho. More scattered snow showers for the rest of Idaho and Wyoming for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs for this weekend, will look to bottom out into the teens and 20's.