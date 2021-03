Local Forecast

Breezy tonight with a few scattered snow showers in our local mountains. We see a warming trend through the rest of the workweek with highs into the 50's and 60's.

Overnight: Northwest winds 10-15 MPH, mostly clear skies, lows into the teens and 20's.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's, southwest winds 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 60's, Breezy winds at 10-15 MPH.