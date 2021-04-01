Warm and Breezy

Local Forecast

High pressure over the Four Corners is delivering warmer temperatures, along with winds from the south. Upper level winds from the south are being driven by dry fronts moving through north Idaho and Montana. Look for gusty winds and highs into the 70's. A more pronounced cold front arrives Monday into Tuesday, with rain and snow showers.

Overnight: Lows around 30°, winds around 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Breezy with winds around 10-20 MPH, sunny and highs around 70°.

Saturday and Sunday: Winds around 10-20 MPH, partly sunny and highs into the lower 70's.