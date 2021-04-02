Above average highs with gusty winds

Local Forecast

Warm and windy conditions with high pressure to our south and a cold front to our north. This combination will give us highs into the 70's for Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Our next storm arrives Monday with gusty winds and scattered showers.

Overnight: Winds 10-15 MPH with lows into the mid 30's.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with winds 10-15 MPH. Highs into the lower to mid 70's for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 60's. Winds 10-15 MPH with gusts 20-30 MPH.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Gusty winds at 15-25 MPH, with highs into the mid 50's.