Gusty winds for Thursday

Local Forecast

A cold front from the northwest will usher in gusty winds throughout the region. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Thursday. A second front arrives Saturday with more of these gusty winds.

Overnight: Lows into the mid 30's with a partly cloudy sky. South southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday: Gusty winds with areas of blowing dust, Highs into the mid 50's. Southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH, Winds could gust as high as 50 MPH.

Friday: Sunny and windy with highs into the lower 50's. Winds 10 to 15 MPH, winds could gust as high as 30 MPH.

Saturday: Highs into the upper 50's and gusty winds.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY…

highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory. WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds and areas of blowing dust are

expected to create difficult driving conditions. Isolated power

outages and tree damage are also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.