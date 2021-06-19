Slightly Cooler Father’s Day

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: There is a red flag warning in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 10pm tonight. Low humidity levels, high winds gusting up to 40 mph, and temperatures in the high 80's and low 90's are supposed to last until the sun goes down just after 9pm tonight. No rain chances for tonight. Winds should calm down overnight and low temperatures should get to the low 50's in most places.

FATHER'S DAY: A cooldown is in store as a dry cold front will pass overnight dropping the high temperatures with it down to the low 80's. Rain chances are in store with a surge of light rain showers following the cold front for tomorrow afternoon around Island Park, Yellowstone, and possibly Jackson. The farther north and east in the region you are, the better chances you have of catching the tip of these showers. Winds should be calmer overall between 5-15 mph, but gusts could still get up to 25 mph.

LONG TERM: The cooldown only lasts for two days, tomorrow and Monday. Southerly winds return on Tuesday to bring back our high temperatures to the 90's. Unlike the last warm surge though, this one should bring moisture with it and so we have isolated rain chances scheduled mainly for Wednesday and Thursday. These rain chances could even start to get into central Idaho on Tuesday.