Scattered rain and snow overnight with clearing skies Thursday

An overnight cold front will usher in gusty winds and scattered showers. Rain is likely, mainly after 2am for the Snake River Plain. Cloudy skies, with a low around 35°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Staying cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunny for Friday with a high near the mid 50’s. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM THURSDAY: West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds will be associated with the cold front, and areas north of the Utah border. Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.