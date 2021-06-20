Warming Up To Start the Week

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: More Northerly winds are expected, but only between 5-15 mph. These winds should cool down the low temperatures back to the high 40's in the valleys and maybe even into the 30's into the mountains. Mostly clear skies should be present throughout the entire night. Rain chances should be diminished once the sun goes down, but until then, we do have a spotty shower or two creeping along in Western Wyoming.

MONDAY: The winds will look to ease up tomorrow staying pretty calm between 5-10 mph. Temperatures should start to warm back up again with the high's sticking around the high 80's and maybe even back to 90 degrees. There should be no rain chances with mostly sunny skies.

LONG TERM: Southerly winds make a comeback on Tuesday, so we could expect record high's in the mid 90's on that day. Rain though finally comes back into the picture. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be present for the middle of the week. The best chances of rain for everyone:

Tuesday: Salmon and central Idaho

Wednesday: Snake River and Magic Valleys including Pocatello and Idaho Falls

Thursday: Idaho/Wyoming border including Jackson

After the rain chances roll on away, another massive warm up could get high temperatures into triple digits for next weekend.