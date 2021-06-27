Dangerous Heat Wave Ahead

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear skies are expected throughout the night tonight with no rain chances. Winds are expected to be light from 5-15 mph throughout the region. Temperatures should get down to the 50's in the valleys and 40's in the mountains.

TOMORROW: For tomorrow, we are looking at a day similar to today. We will have mostly sunny skies for tomorrow with rain staying out of the picture. Winds are going to continue out of the north from 10-20 mph. High temperatures are expected only to increase by two or three degrees to the upper 80's.

LONG TERM: We could be approaching a long stretch of some brutal hot conditions. Starting on Wednesday, we are looking at high temperatures to stay around the upper to mid 90's with some areas even breaking into triple digits. There is hope though since rain chances are expected to possibly return in the middle of the week. This could help maybe lower the temperatures slightly, but there is no end in sight to when the hot streak is going to end once it starts.