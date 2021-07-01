Scattered thunderstorms, hot temps
We're still looking at hot temps well into the 90's this week and weekend. An area of low pressure over Utah, will drag in some monsoonal moisture from the south, triggering thunderstorms locally.
Overnight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, gradually clearing overnight. Lows around 60° with gusty winds from the dying thunderstorms.
Friday: Highs into the lower to mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Saturday: mostly sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of a thunderstorm.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS:
Monsoonal moisture will provide thunderstorms into the weekend
with red flag conditions expected Thursday afternoon and
evening.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
this afternoon to 11 PM MDT this evening.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
- IMPACTS…Both wet and dry thunderstorms are expected with
scattered coverage possible.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.
