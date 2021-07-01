Scattered thunderstorms, hot temps

Local Forecast

We're still looking at hot temps well into the 90's this week and weekend. An area of low pressure over Utah, will drag in some monsoonal moisture from the south, triggering thunderstorms locally.

Overnight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, gradually clearing overnight. Lows around 60° with gusty winds from the dying thunderstorms.

Friday: Highs into the lower to mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: mostly sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of a thunderstorm.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS:

Monsoonal moisture will provide thunderstorms into the weekend

with red flag conditions expected Thursday afternoon and

evening.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM

this afternoon to 11 PM MDT this evening.