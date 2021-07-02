Red, White & Boom Storm Chances

Local Forecast

Still hot and unsettled in the afternoon from lunch to late night with a chance of isolated thunderstorms for us today, mainly in mountain regions, where there is a red flag warning for fire danger. Highs 90-95 in the valley, mid 80's for mountain communities. Lows will be in the upper 50's to near 60 and that won't help much with heat relief during the next day. Temps will crank up to mid 90's for 4th festivities tomorrow and Sunday with less of a storm chances before we get a little cooler Monday, around 90. Safe travels and be heat/fire aware.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather