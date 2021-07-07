Thunderstorms clearing Wednesday night, hot and breezy Thursday
Scattered thunderstorms, tonight with some gusty winds. Lows will be around 60°.
THURSDAY: Hot and mostly sunny with highs into the mid 90's. Gusty winds 10-20 MPH, with wind gusts up to 30 MPH.
FRIDAY: Hot and windy with sunny skies. Highs into the lower 90's, with winds 10-20 MPH, gusts around 30 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high into the mid 90's.
SUNDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high into the mid to upper 90's.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
413, 425 AND 427…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
- WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across Zone
425 and 410. Gusts up to 30 mph.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 18 percent.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
