Thunderstorms clearing Wednesday night, hot and breezy Thursday

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms, tonight with some gusty winds. Lows will be around 60°.

THURSDAY: Hot and mostly sunny with highs into the mid 90's. Gusty winds 10-20 MPH, with wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and windy with sunny skies. Highs into the lower 90's, with winds 10-20 MPH, gusts around 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high into the mid 90's.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high into the mid to upper 90's.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

413, 425 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.