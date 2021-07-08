Hot and Windy

Local Forecast

High pressure to our south, low pressure to our north, leading to hot and breezy conditions locally. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger with windy and dry conditions. Also, area wildfires in Oregon and northern Idaho will send smoke and haze in this direction.

OVERNIGHT: Lows around 60°, with mostly clear skies. Winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Windy and HOIT with highs into the mid 90's. Winds 15-25 MPH, gusts around 35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid to upper 90's.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

to 14 percent. IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho