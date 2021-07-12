Hot, hazy and windy for Tuesday

Local Forecast

High pressure remains parked to our south over Nevada and Utah, with an area of low pressure moving through north Idaho and Montana. We'll look for winds Tuesday out of the southwest, at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH. Along with the winds for Tuesday, we'll keep smoky and hazy skies in the forecast, through at least Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will get into the lower to mid 90's. The area of low pressure moving through, will lower temps just a bit into Wednesday.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.