More smoke, slightly cooler for Wednesday

Local Forecast

An exiting region of low pressure will drop our daytime highs into the 80's, with lighter winds.

Wednesday, highs into the mid to upper 80's for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in southern Idaho near the Utah state line. Moderate to unhealthy air-quality with smoke and haze.

Thursday, high pressure working over the western states will warm us back into the 90's. We'll see a slight risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. We're still stuck with the smoke and haze from regional wildfires.

Friday, windy and smoky with highs into the lower 90's. A slight chance of thunderstorms.