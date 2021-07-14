Winds, smoke and a thunderstorm risk for Thursday

Local Forecast

Highs are getting back into the 90's with more smoke drifting in. We'll also pick-up on a thunderstorm chance for the afternoon and evening. Winds will increase Thursday afternoon with a weak system moving through northern Idaho and Montana.

Thursday, smoke and haze with Sunny skies. Increasing afternoon clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high into the lower 90's, with winds 15-25 MPH.

Friday, smoke with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high into the lower 90's, Winds 10-20 MPH with gusts around 30 MPH.

Saturday, mostly Sunny with smoke and haze, a high into the lower to mid 90's.

Sunday through Wednesday, increasing temps close to 100°, with a ridge of high pressure over the west.