Scattered thunderstorms today, tonight and Tuesday

Increased moisture from the south will up the thunderstorm risk. We'll look for daytime highs down slightly with the cloud cover and thunderstorm threat.

Monday, Isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a partly cloudy sky. A high into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Overnight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and lows into the 60's.

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Highs into the upper 80's with gusty winds from the thunder clouds.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 410, 422, 425, 475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for isolated to scattered thunderstorms, which is in

effect from noon today to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create

critical fire conditions.

thunderstorms with some rainfall over one tenth of an inch possible. Isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and Tuesday morning, before becoming scattered in the afternoon with increasing potential of heavier rainfall tomorrow. OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho: