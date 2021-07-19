Scattered thunderstorms today, tonight and Tuesday
Increased moisture from the south will up the thunderstorm risk. We'll look for daytime highs down slightly with the cloud cover and thunderstorm threat.
Monday, Isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a partly cloudy sky. A high into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Winds 10-20 MPH.
Overnight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and lows into the 60's.
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Highs into the upper 80's with gusty winds from the thunder clouds.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 422, 425, 475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for isolated to scattered thunderstorms, which is in
effect from noon today to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
- THUNDERSTORMS…Today, a mix of wet and dry isolated
thunderstorms with some rainfall over one tenth of an inch
possible. Isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and
Tuesday morning, before becoming scattered in the afternoon with
increasing potential of heavier rainfall tomorrow.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments