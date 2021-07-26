Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 3:58 PM

Monsoon moisture on the move for this week

7 26 2021
KIFI Weather 7 26 2021

Heat will subside a little bit for Tuesday as moisture arrives from the south. Look for scattered thunderstorms with highs into the lower 90's and upper 80's. We'll see the thunderstorm threat all the way through this week.

Tonight: Areas of smoke and haze with lows around 60°.

Tuesday: Areas of smoke in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the lower 90's.

Wednesday: A chance of of thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening, with highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content