Monsoon moisture on the move for this week

Local Forecast

Heat will subside a little bit for Tuesday as moisture arrives from the south. Look for scattered thunderstorms with highs into the lower 90's and upper 80's. We'll see the thunderstorm threat all the way through this week.

Tonight: Areas of smoke and haze with lows around 60°.

Tuesday: Areas of smoke in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs into the lower 90's.

Wednesday: A chance of of thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening, with highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's.