Highs into the 90’s with chance of thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's, with scattered thunderstorms.

Overnight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows into the upper 50's, with winds 15 - 35MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and smoke in the morning, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90° for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds at 10-25 MPH.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs into the upper 80's with gusty winds.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms for this weekend, with dropping temps for Saturday and Sunday.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475…

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF. IMPACTS…Scattered dry-thunderstorms may produce new fire

starts as well as gusty and erratic winds. OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible near

thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected to develop.