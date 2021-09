Local Forecast

A cold front is approaching for this weekend. Before the cold front arrives Sunday, we'll see gusty winds and warmer temps for Saturday, along with a few thunderstorms.

Tonight: Areas of haze with lows into the lower 50's. Wind gusts 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Gusty winds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers, highs into the 50's and 60's, with gusty winds.