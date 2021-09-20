Local Forecast

Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning

Freezing temperatures tonight with lows into the lower 30's and areas of fog. High pressure will build back in for Tuesday and Wednesday, with warming temps.

OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog with lows into the lower 30's with SW winds at 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Chance of fog in the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 60's.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY…

frost formation. WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Mud Lake and Shoshone

Desert, and Eastern Magic Valley. WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Frost can kill or injure sensitive outdoor vegetation

if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.