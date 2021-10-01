Skip to Content
Warmer temperatures for this weekend

We have a weak front moving through the region for central Idaho and the Snake highlands, with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will rise slightly for this weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. West winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday; Sunny with a high into the upper 60's. Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high into the lower 70's with winds around 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Sunny, with a high into the mid 70's.

