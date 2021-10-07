Scattered rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow

Local Forecast

A deep area of low pressure is moving through the region this evening into Friday. We'll see dropping temperatures into Friday with more rain and mountain snow showers.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with lows into the mid 40's.

FRIDAY: Rain with a thunderstorm risk. Mostly cloudy with highs into the to to upper 50's.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow in the morning and mid-day, Highs into the lower 50's with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's.

MONDAY: Cold with highs into the 40's and a chance of rain and snow.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS EXPANDED THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BEAR RIVER RANGE AND FRANKLIN/EASTERN ONEIDA REGION. FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. EXPECTING AROUND 1.00 TO 1.50 INCHES FOR THE FRANKLIN AND ONEIDA COUNTIES AND THE WASATCH MOUNTAINS. EXPECT SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN RATES DEVELOPING IN THE AFTERNOON AND LIKELY MOVING OVER THE SAME AREAS IN SOUTHWEST FLOW. FLASH FLOODING IN STEEP MOUNTAIN TERRAIN, BURN SCAR AREAS, AND LOW LYING AREAS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WITHIN CITY BOUNDARIES.