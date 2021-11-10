Decreasingly Cloudy and Cold Winds

Wind Chills this morning with decreasing clouds will make for a brisk Wednesday, with some sun poking through eventually. It will be dry as HaZzard county. Temperatures this morning in the 30's drop to wind chills in the upper 20's and it's dry with highs in the lower 40's. Stiff winds from the SW help clear things out and range from 15-20+ mph. All this ahead of another storm edging into the viewing area by tomorrow morning. Slight accumulations expected with a wintry mix into mountain areas, some travel may be affected slightly into morning. We'll see some cloud cover for Friday and Saturday with a slight risk of leftover showers, with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.