A few showers for Saturday with areas of morning fog

In the wake of our Friday storm, we'll loo for some areas of overnight and morning fog for Saturday, with a slight chance of snow and rain to start the weekend. Overnight, look for a chance of rain and snow with low temperatures around 32°, for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH. For our Saturday, we'll see some areas of fog for the morning and a few light snow and rain showers. Some sunshine into the afternoon with highs into the upper 30's. Drier weather with slightly warmer temps for Sunday and Monday, before another system moves in on Tuesday.