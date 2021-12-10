Chance of snow Saturday, more scattered snow showers for Sunday

A large Pacific system moves through, with mountain snow on Saturday, more widespread snow and rain activity for Sunday and Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, winds 10-25 MPH with lows around 20°.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain, with scattered mountain snow showers. Highs in the Plain will be around freezing into the lower 30's. Scattered snow showers, for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Snow showers with gusty winds, highs around 40°. Winds around 15-35 MPH.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY, for Shoshone Lava Beds, Lost River Valleys, Arco Desert, Big Hole Mountains, and much of Clark County, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Tom Cat Summit, Willow Creek Summit, Mackay, Arco, Idaho National Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, and Pine Creek Pass. Snow expected, with a total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except lower totals of 2 to 4 inches across southern Lincoln County including Shoshone, and east of Arco including most of the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended.