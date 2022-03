Temperatures begin to warm up this week with 50's by mid-week, and mid-60's by the weekend.

High pressure drifts over the Gem State and we'll see light breezes with clearing conditions.

A few showers are also possible to the north. Salmon and Island Park may be more cloudy and see a passing shower.

The week will remain dry for the most part and the weather will be calm as we reach normal and above normal temperatures for March.