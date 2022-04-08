Wind Advisory for Saturday, with a few showers

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY EVENING TO 9 PM SATURDAY.

WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Arco Desert, Snake Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, and Rexburg. This includes large portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, and Interstate 15.

WHEN…From 11 PM tonight to 9 PM Saturday evening.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown around. Patchy blowing dust may result in areas of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

FORECAST OVERNIGHT: Blowing dust, Partly cloudy with a low into the mid 30's. Gusty winds, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Gusty winds with highs into the mid to upper 40's. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow with gusty winds, highs into the lower 40's.