Windy snow and rain through the day

Winter weather advisories for counties along the I-15 corridor into mountain areas.

Rain/snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening.Snow bursts possible with whiteout conditions as a cold front pushes through the valley later today and tonight. You may end up with an inch or more in valley locations and more in benches. Highs in the 40's, before the change to more snow later and into tonight.

We may have this system stall into the Idaho Falls area and lower valley which could result in some accumulations into overnight and tomorrow. Travel safely and stay warm, wind chills are below freezing for most.

