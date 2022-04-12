Winter Weather Advisory today

Patchy blowing snow and gusty winds 30+mph from the WNW and highs in the mid 30's will make today feel like a winter wonderland. Wind chills will be in the teens and we'll see some accumulating snow in the winter weather advisory area which extends through 3AM tomorrow. Slick conditions, high winds, and visibility may make traveling difficult.

Chance of thundershowers exist south and east of Pocatello later today. Accumulations with any stalling of this system may create 4-6" of snow for higher elevations/ranges/benches.

Colder tonight with lows in the teens and winds calming ahead of another cold 30 degree day today.

Another chance of snow is back in the forecast Thursday with some warmer temperatures.

Great time to download the KIFI weather app and have it handy for radar, live reports, and video forecasts, ICYMI.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

jeff.roper@localnews8.com

208-534-9957