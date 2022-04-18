Scattered showers and Gusty winds returning for Tuesday

A couple of Pacific storms will slide in this week.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds to mostly cloudy with lows around 40°, south southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain, southwest wind gusts at 20-35 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's and staying windy.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 50's to the lower 60's.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow throughout the region with highs near 50°, with gusty winds.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 50's.