Windy with a slight chance of rain and snow

For Friday, we're still in the shadow of low pressure with gusty winds and a few spells of wet weather.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow and rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the upper 30's, with winds at 15-30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high into the mid to upper 50's, gusty winds and a chance of a rain and snow shower.

SATURDAY: A few scattered rain and snow showers for the morning and mid-day. Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 60's and gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Nice, with highs in the upper 70's and mostly sunny skies.