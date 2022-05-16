Thunderstorms Monday evening, dry and slightly cooler for Tuesday 

A weak cold front is exiting the region Monday evening, with scattered thunderstorms through parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. Drier and cooler conditions are expected for Tuesday with another front arriving Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Chance of thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 40's, with winds at 15-25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 70's, afternoon winds at 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds with highs into the lower to mid 70's.

THURSDAY: Windy with a chance of thunderstorms and showers, highs into the upper 50's.